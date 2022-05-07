Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on May 07, 2022 (late Saturday night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Jurgen Klopp Signs New Contract at Liverpool, To Remain at the Club Till 2026.

Liverpool are aiming to become the first English team to win the quadruple and in order to achieve that, need to stay perfect in the Premier League from here on. They are a point behind Manchester City and are looking to capitalize on any slip-ups. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are involved in a tight race for Champions League qualification and anything other than a win will see Arsenal steer clear of them.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield Stadium. The game will be held on May 08, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match.

