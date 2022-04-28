Jurgen Klopp has penned a contract extension at Liverpool, which would keep him at the club till 2026.Liverpool made this announcement on their social media.

We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2022

