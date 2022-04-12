Louis Van Gaal has an update on his recovery from cancer. In a television show in March, Van Gaal had shared that he was suffering from prostate cancer and that he has been undergoing treatment for the same. In a recent interview, the Dutch national team manager has however revealed that he is slowly recovering from it and that the treatment has been successful. Speaking to ANP, a news agency, Van Gaal shared, "I've been through everything. I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did."Louis Van Gaal: Wishes of Speedy Recovery Pour In From Football Fraternity for Dutch Manager Suffering From Prostate Cancer (See Posts)

This indeed is good news for the football fraternity at large, who had sent in their wishes of a speedy recovery to the 70-year old after his revelation of suffering from this disease. The former Manchester United and Barcelona manager will thus be able to lead his to Qatar for the World Cup this year. The Netherlands had an average outing in 2014 before not qualifying for the 2018 edition of the competition in Russia. Van Gaal and his men will have a lot of expectations riding on their shoulders when the Oranje fly to Qatar to compete in the showpiece tournament.

However, Van Gaal's term as head coach of the national team will end after the World Cup with former Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman taking up the job. Koeman had a good first stint with the team and he will be back for his second spell.

