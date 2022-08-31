Manchester City will be aiming to get two consecutive wins in the Premier League when they host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium tonight, September 1. The defending champions will head into the contest riding a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, while Forest suffered a 2-0 loss at home against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. Pep Guardiola’s side have now won three and drawn one in the Premier League campaign so far, collecting 10 points in the process and sit in second spot in the points table just behind Arsenal who are still perfect in their run. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Reach Agreement to Sign Brazil Winger from Ajax

The Citizens defeated West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively in their opening two games before playing out a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. City are once again the favourites to win the Premier League title this season, while they will be hoping that Erling Haaland can help them get success in the Champions League just like he netted a crucial hat-trick in their last match to lift the team from the jaws of defeat.

Nottingham Forest will be taking on City for the first time since an FA Cup fixture in 2009, in which they won 3-0. Guardiola could give some rest to his star boy Haaland who is leading the EPL golden boot race with six goals as of now. Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez are expected to feature in the playing XI for the Citizens. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden will be the starters for Guardiola as Riyad Mahrez would also get to play against Forest. For the visitors, they would go with the same line-up that played in their 0-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at Etihad. The game will be held on September 1, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match on Disney+Hotstar app.

