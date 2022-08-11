Manchester United are looking to strengthen their team in this transfer window following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils have identified Adrien Rabiot as one of their top targets but have received a huge blow in his pursuit. The French midfielder could decide against joining the Premier League club in the summer. Adrien Rabiot Transfer News: Manchester United Agree Fee For Midfielder With Juventus.

According to a report from the Express, Adrien Rabiot is considering holding out on a transfer this summer and snubbing Manchester United and is looking to remain at Juventus to see out his current contract.

Manchester United have identified the Frenchman as one of their targets and had reached an agreement with Juventus to sign him for a £15 million transfer fee. The Premier League outfit were in talks with his agents to agree personal terms but have hit a roadblock.

Adrien Rabiot is in the final year of his contract with Juventus as his current deal expires in 2023. However, the midfielder wants to see out his deal with the Italian giants and then wants to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Historically players can earn more money on the next contract of their current contract with any club expires. It is due to the buying club is not technically paying a transfer fee and usually show a tendency to invest more in wages.

The French midfielder did the same earlier as he let his contract expire with PSG before joining Juventus. His mother and agent Veronique, who is currently in negotiations with Manchester United over a transfer, pocketed £9 million from the midfielders move to Turin.

