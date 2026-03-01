Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in a pivotal Matchweek 28 clash of the Premier League2025–26 season. The hosts are looking to solidify their position in the top four and extend a 10-match unbeaten league run, while the visiting Eagles arrive buoyed by recent domestic and European victories. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with live streaming available online via the Sky Go app. International viewers have multiple options. In the United States, the game will be televised on NBC and streamed via Peacock and Fubo. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 28) Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Kick-off Time 2:00 PM GMT / 9:00 AM ET / 7:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Broadcast (UK) Sky Sports Live Streaming (US) Peacock Live Streaming (India) JioStar

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Team News

Manchester United will rely on a potent attack that has found the net in 17 consecutive matches. Striker Benjamin Sesko is pushing for a starting role after scoring three goals in his last four appearances, including the winner against Everton. The hosts will, however, be without the services of defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez due to injury.

Crystal Palace must navigate ongoing injury issues in their squad. Attackers Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah remain sidelined, leaving the visitors to rely heavily on their defensive structure and midfield transitions. Defender Maxence Lacroix is expected to feature after making a successful goalscoring return from injury on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).