Manchester United will face off against Bournemouth in a pre-season club friendly as part of the Premier League 2025 Summer Series on Thursday. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth will be played as part of the Premier League 2025 Summer Series and will be the club's second match on their ongoing USA tour. The ongoing pre-season world tour for Manchester United has been quite a mixed bag, where they have notched up wins against Hong Kong and West Ham, they have drawn against Leeds United, and suffered a narrow loss against ASEAN All-Stars. When Will Bryan Mbeumo Make His Manchester United Debut? Expected Debut Date for New Red Devils Signing Revealed.

Manchester United, in their penultimate match of the Premier League 2025 Summer Series, will be without the services of goalkeeper Andra Onana, who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. It will be interesting if managed Ruben Amorim brings out new signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for this encounter, or keeps both under wraps until the start of the PL 2025-26 season. Bournemouth, who started their USA tour with a solid 3-0 win, where Djordje Petrovic and Adrien Truffert started for the first time for the club.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Club Friendly 2025 Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Club Friendly 2025 Date Thursday, July 31 Time 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Soldier Field, Chicago Live Streaming, Telecast Details MUTV Website (Live Streaming), JioHotstar

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace As Manchester United Beat West Ham 2–1 in Premier League 2025 Summer Series (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. For the Manchester United vs Bournemouth online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Bournemouth United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025 Summer Series. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streaming online on MUTV, but after purchasing a subscription. JioHotstar might also provide live streaming viewing options for the Premier League 2025 Summer Series. Manchester United will face a tough ask, expect the contest to end in a draw.

