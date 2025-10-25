Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United surprised everyone with a brilliant win over arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the last game, where not many had predicted them to come good. The Red Devils will now need to build on this result and try and push up the points table when they take on Brighton at home. In a season that has already seen a lot of lows, Ruben Amorim’s team have three wins in their last five games and their situation can certainly be salvaged should they work on their consistency. Brighton are just below them at the 10th spot in the points table, but they come into this contest on the back of a four-game undefeated streak and that includes two wins, a feat good enough to make them confident. Manchester United versus Brighton will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26; Harry Maguire's Late Header Helps Red Devils Secure Three Points In Clash Against Arch-Rivals.

Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are a doubt for Manchester United for this clash and will likely undergo late fitness tests. Benjamin Sesko will return to lead their attack with Mateus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as the attacking midfielders. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have started to function well as a pair in midfield and need to control the creative aspect of their play.

Diego Gomez returns for Brighton after recovering from a hip problem, but the likes of Joel Veltman, Brajan Gruda, and Kaoru Mitoma are all likely to miss out. Danny Welbeck comes up against one of his former teams and will be keen to find the back of the net. Georginio Rutter with his through ball,s can turn the tide in their favour if accorded space. Yankuba Minteh will look to use his pace to put in those telling crosses. Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko on Target as Red Devils Return to Winning Ways.

Manchester United vs Brighton Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Brighton Date Saturday, October 25 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25. The Manchester United vs Brighton EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester United vs Brighton live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Manchester United vs Brighton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United have done well at Old Trafford this term and expect them to come up with a 2-1 win here.

