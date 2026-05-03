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One of the most storied rivalries in world football reignites tonight as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford. With the Premier League 2025-26 season entering its final weeks, this Matchday 35 fixture carries immense weight for both clubs' Champions League aspirations. Manchester United, experiencing a significant resurgence under Michael Carrick, aim to solidify their top-three standing, while Arne Slot’s Liverpool look to secure their own top-four finish in what has been a highly competitive campaign. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Move Six Points Clear of Manchester City with Win Over Fulham.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior After 107 Days; Calum McFarlane To Lead Until Season End

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 35) Date Sunday, 3 May 2026 Kick-off Time 15:30 BST / 20:00 IST / 10:30 ET Venue Old Trafford, Manchester TV Channel (UK) Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Live Stream (India) Disney+ Hotstar Live TV (IND) Star Sports Select

Team News

Manchester United enter this clash with significant momentum, having secured back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Brentford. Carrick has transformed the side into a disciplined unit since taking charge, making Old Trafford a difficult venue for visiting teams. However, the Red Devils face defensive challenges tonight, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez both ruled out through injury.

Liverpool arrive in Manchester in strong form themselves, boasting three consecutive league wins. Despite their recent run, the visitors are managing a heavy injury list; Mohamed Salah and first-choice goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili are among those unavailable. The pressure is on Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai to lead the line as the Reds attempt to leapfrog their rivals in the standings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).