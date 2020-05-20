Manuel Neuer, World Cup-Winning German Goalkeeper, Extends Contract at Bayern Munich Until 2023

Manuel Neuer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manuel Neuer has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until the summer of 2023. The 34-year-old, who joined the Bavarians from Schalke 04 in 2011, has made 371 appearances for the club and helped them to 18 trophies, including seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League win 2013. Neuer’s contract at Bayern was to expire next summer wand the player was said to have halted talks with the club after his demand for a reported five-year deal for €20 million annually was leaked to the media. But talks soon resumed and now the club has announced that the German goalkeeper has extended his contract for two years running until summer of 2023. Didier Drogba Reveals How ‘Maestro’ Juan Mata Inspired Chelsea to 2012 Champions League Win.

"During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue," Neuer said in a club statement. "I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria." Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min Returns to Club Training After Completing Compulsory Military Service in South Korea.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the media "Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain.” The club had already prepared for Neuer’s departure by signing another Schalke star Alexander Nubel on a free transfer. The 23-year-old had refused for a contract extension at Schalke before Bayern stepped in and signed him on a five-year deal.

But Neuer’s decision to sign a new contract will certainly give them some relief. “It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now, this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe’s top football clubs.”

Neuer, who was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup win and is the current captain of Bayern Munich, has already won 18 honours with the Bavarians, which includes the seven league titles, a Champions League and five German Cups. He is on course to lift an eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich beating Union Berlin 2-0 to maintain their four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in the league points table.