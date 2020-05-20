Didier Drogba Reveals How ‘Maestro’ Juan Mata Inspired Chelsea to 2012 Champions League Win

Juan Mata and Didier Drogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has revealed an enthralling story behind the club's stunning 2012 Champions League triumph and how he figured a young Juan Mata was going be the key player behind the tournament even months before the Spaniard had assisted Drogba dramatic last-minute equaliser in the 2011-12 final against Bayern Munich. Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties after the game remained 1-1 in regulation time to lift their first-ever European trophy. As the club celebrated the eighth anniversary of its UCL win, Drogba took to social media to share his story from the win.

The club were already enduring a difficult season which entered its climax with the sacking of Andres Villas-Boas in March following an alleged clash between the manager and some senior players at the club. Chelsea were already out of the top four in the Premier League and were on verge of crashing out of the Champions League as well after a humiliating 103 defeat to Napoli in the round of 16. But the club overturned the campaign into a remarkable one beating Bayern to win the European trophy.

Drogba, in his Instagram post, acknowledged that the players held themselves accountable for the manager’s exit and vowed to give everything to win the Champions League in a team meeting hours after the manager’s sacking. Drogba himself turned to a young Juan Mata for help. “After that meeting, I asked a young 23-year-old Juan Mata, ‘Please maestro, help me win the Champions League,” said the forward.

Didier Drogba Reveals Stunning Story of Juan Mata

“He looked at my like “Man, you’re crazy, you’re Didier Drogba, you are gonna help me win it. I then told him I’ve been here for eight years and never won it, so I believe you’re the one who’s gonna help us win. I’ll even give you a present if we win it, that was the end of February. Three months later, we were in Munich, in the final, in their stadium, submerged with a red wave. The hosts took the lead with eight minutes to go and on my way to kick the ball for the last eight minutes I was so discouraged.

“The young man said to me, ‘Believe Didi, you have to believe’. Almost in tears, I answered after looking at the time, ‘Believe in what? It’s almost over’. I’m gonna cry like a few months ago when I lost the [Africa Cup of Nations] final with Cote d’Ivoire. Last-minute, last corner, I mean first corner for us against eighteen for Bayern Munich. Guess who took that corner kick... Juan Mata. The rest is history. The lesson is ALWAYS BELIEVE!!!! ‘Happy 8th Birthday to the US.”

Drogba 89th minute header from Mata’s corner helped Chelsea pull cancel Thomas Mueller’s goal and they went to beat Bayern on penalties. Drogba also posted a picture of the commemorative ring he had gifted to his teammates following the memorable victory. The win remains Chelsea’s only Champions League title although the club has gone on to win two Europa League titles in recent years.