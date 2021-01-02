Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC are all set to lock horns with each other in the ISL 2020-21. Mumbai City FC is placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points tally with 16 points. The team has put up a great performance in the Super League so far winning five games, losing one and one of them ended with a draw. Whereas, Kerala Blasters FC are on the ninth position with six points in their kitty. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the key players for your Dream11 team. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Sergio Cidoncha

He might have played in three matches and must have only scored one goal so far in the ISL 2020-21 season so far, but Sergio Cidoncha has been a passing accuracy of 78 .23 per cent. Thus the midfielder must be included in your Dream11 team.

Gary Hooper

With one goal and an assist from six matches, Gary Hooper is yet another name that must be included in your list. The 32-year has a decent passing accuracy of 62 per cent and thus must be included in your Dream11 team.

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche from Mumbai City FC is also quite a prominent name in the circuit and has implemented 101 passes and 129 touches so far in the tournament. Ogbeche has scored a couple of goals and has no assists to his name.

Rowlin Borges

With 453 passes so far and 82.78 per cent passing accuracy, Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowlin Borges has been one of the most important names for the teams. To top it all, he has scored one goal and has an assist. So by now you surely know how important a player is he in your Dream11 team.

Adam le Fondre

With five goals from seven games, Adam le Fondre is yet another name who is expected to do well in the ISL 2020-21 game today. The Mumbai City forward has a passing accuracy of 58.27 per cent.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. For now, it can be said that Mumbai City FC is the favourites to win the game. Stay tuned to the space for more updates related to the game.

