Mumbai City FC will be looking to go top of the Indian Super League points table when they face Kerala Blasters this evening. The Islanders with 16 points from 7 games and a positive goal difference of 8 are among the best sides in the league. The team has not played a game for 12 days, and this is where manager Sergio Lobera will have to make sure, his squad maintain their competitive edge. Opponents Kerala Blasters are 9th currently but head into the contest on the back of a much-needed win. The South Indian club now needs to kick on and build on the positive. Mumbai City versus Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Mumbai City are bolstered by the return of playmaker Hugo Boumous, who missed the last two games with an injury. Striker Adam le Fondre has been unstoppable ever since joining the team. His linkup play with Hugo Boumous will make lives difficult for Kerala’s defenders who could struggle against their movement and precision passing. Bipin Singh is another player who has impressed everyone with his performances and could make a difference in the game. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 2, 2021 (Saturday) and it has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD to follow the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans not able to watch the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Sports, will be live streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

Kerala Blasters manager Kobu Vicuna has confirmed that Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu have returned to the first-team training and could feature against Mumbai. Jordan Murray had a brilliant game against Hyderabad and capped it off with a goal. The Australian striker should once again line up alongside Facundo Pereyra in a 4-4-2 formation. Sahal Abdul Samad will cut inside from the left to join the Kerala attack but may leave spaces for Mumbai to exploit.

It will be interesting to see if Mumbai City are bit slow off the blocks in their first game in close to two weeks. If they start well, they should have no problems getting the three points.

