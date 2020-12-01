Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 13 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. MCFC vs SCEB will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). East Bengal are playing their first season in the ISL and are searching for their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. ISL 2020–21 Match Preview: Mumbai City FC Looking to Maintain Momentum Against SC East Bengal.

Mumbai City were victorious in their previous game against Goa FC and would be hoping to build on that and record a second consecutive win against the ISL newcomers. Meanwhile, East Bengal suffered defeat in the Kolkata Derby against ATK Mohun Bagan and Robbie Fowler’s team will be looking to bounce back from that. A win will take the Islanders to the top while Bengal can climb up to fifth. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sarthak Golui (MCFC), Mandar Rao Desai (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB) and Narayan Das (SCEB) must be your defenders.

MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) must be your midfielders.

MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) and CK Vineeth (SCEB) must be your forwards.

MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC), Mandar Rao Desai (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) and CK Vineeth (SCEB).

Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) must be your captain for this clash while Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) can be picked as the vice-captain of your MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).