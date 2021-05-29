Manchester City (MCI) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the finals of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The MCI vs CHE clash will be played at the Estadio Do Drago Stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to end the season with Europe’s biggest prize. Meanwhile, fans searching for MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for more details. N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy Fit and Available For UEFA Champions League Final Against Manchester City.

Manchester City are playing in their first-ever UCL final while Chelsea have reached the summit clash for the first time since 2012, a year when they won the first Champions League final in their history. The Blues have won their previous two games against Pep Guardiola’s men but enter this clash is not the best of forms, losing three of their final four games of the season. Both teams have a majority of their players fit with City’s Ilkay Gundogan being the only doubt.

MCI vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy (CHE) must be the keeper.

MCI vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ruben Dias (MCI), John Stones (MCI) just be the defenders.

MCI vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Hakim Ziyech (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), N’Golo Kante (CHE) must be the midfielders.

MCI vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI) must be the forwards.

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be the captain of your MCI vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

