Chelsea have received a huge boost ahead of the UCL final against Manchester City as manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he has a fully fit squad for the summit clash with the star duo of N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy recovering from their respective injuries. The Blues are will face the new champions of England in their first major European final since 2012, when they won the competition for the very first time. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final: Raheem Sterling Wants to Win and Make History at Manchester City.

Chelsea were sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kanta and Edouard Mendy ahead of the Champions League 2020-21 final but the duo are now fully fit and will be available for selection. The Frenchman has recovered from a thigh problem that he sustained against Leicester, while the Senegalese keeper has avoided serious injury after colliding with the goal post against Aston Villa on Sunday.

‘It is the best news ever, no injuries and I hope it stays like this until after the training today,’ Thomas Tuchel said in a pre-match interview. The Blues have had no fresh setbacks as the German boss has a fully fit squad to choose from the 25 players who have traveled to Porto for the summit clash.

Chelsea arrive for the UCL 2020-21 final not in the best possible form, having lost three of their final four games of the season including the FA Cup final against Leicester City but the return of their star duo will provide them with some confidence.

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola have met twice this season, first in the FA Cup and then in the league, and on both occasions, it is the German’s side that has come out on top. The Blues will hope to replicate a similar kind of result and end their season with a major European trophy.

