Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC are set to play out what promises to be a fascinating game in the Indian Super League. Both these sides have shown that goalscoring is not among their problems so far in the one match they have each played and fans can expect a high-scoring match on Saturday. While Mumbai City FC had a hard-fought draw in a six-goal thriller against defending champions Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC showed that they mean real business as they secured a scintillating comeback win in their ISL opener against Jamshedpur FC. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live

For Odisha, Diego Mauricio, who netted a brace in their first match, will be a crucial player. The Brazilian striker rejoined Odisha FC from Mumbai City and would be aiming to put on another memorable performance against Des Buckingham and co. But Mumbai are not short in firepower as well with them possessing the likes of Greg Stewart, who was one of the most prolific scorers last season. In terms of head-to-head stats, Mumbai and Odisha have shared the spoils three times each in a total of six matches played.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 15, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

