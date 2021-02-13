Juventus will be looking to put pressure on AC Milan in the Serie A title race with a win over Napoli, a contest which is never short of its fair share of drama. After a lengthy period of inconsistency, Juventus have finally looked like their usual self under Andrea Pirlo. They have won their last three games in the league and if AC Milan and Inter Milan could do them a favour by dropping points, the 2020/21 title race could well go down to the wire. With the Bianconeri defence looking resolute, Andrea Pirlo has been free to set up his team to attack more. Opponents Napoli are 6th in the points table but with plenty of games still left to play, they would feel confident of getting to the Champions League next season. NAP vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Juventus Football Match.

Kalidou Koulibaly is the most notable absentee for Napoli as he is in quarantine following a positive coronavirus test. Dires Mertens, Elseid Hysaj and Konstantinos Manolas are all injured and will not take part in the contest. Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano have pace and trickery about them and they will look to drag Juventus defenders out, helping their attackers occupy the space left behind. Victor Osimhen is the lone striker in the side and needs to bury any chances at his disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo’s INSANE Dribbling Video During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo along with his strike partner Alvaro Morata give Juventus the edge in the attacking third. Arthur is unavailable so Rodrigo Bentancur pairs up with Adrian Rabiot in midfield. Weston McKennie has had a breakthrough season at Juventus and the young winger along with Federico Chiesa should keep Napoli on their toes.

When is Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Napoli vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on February 13, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Napoli vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Napoli vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Tough game with both defences at the top but it should be Juventus claiming all three points via a solitary goal.

