Juventus will take on Napoli in the upcoming fixture of Serie A 2020-21. With the latter team being the host, the encounter takes place at the Stadio San Paolo Stadium on Sunday mid-night (February 14). Napoli are on a two-game losing streak and pressure is piling up on manager Gennaro Gattuso who reportedly has some tension with club president Aurelio de Laurentiis. On the other hand, Andrea Pirlo’s men have been in red-hot form lately and will take the field as definite favourites. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for NAP vs JUV match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s INSANE Dribbling Video During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Goes Viral.

The Old Lady have been unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, winning six of them. Placed at number three in the team standings, Juventus will also look to narrow down distance with second-ranked Inter Milan. At the same time, Napoli can enter the top four by upsetting Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Notably, Juventus have defeated Napoli thrice in their last five Serie A clashes; the remaining two encounters went in Gennaro Gattuso’s men’s favour. As the upcoming clash gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David Ospina (NAP) must be your keeper for this clash.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mario Rui (NAP), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Danilo Luzi da Silva (JUV) and Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) must be your defenders for this game.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hirving Lozano (NAP), Lorenzo Insigne (NAP), Federico Chiesa (JUV) and Aaron Ramsey (JUV) must be your midfielders.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Dries Mertens (NAP) must be your forwards.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David Ospina (NAP), Mario Rui (NAP), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Danilo Luzi da Silva (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Hirving Lozano (NAP), Lorenzo Insigne (NAP), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Dries Mertens (NAP)

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should definitely be the captain of your Dream11 team whereas Dries Mertens (NAP) can fill the vice-captain slot.

