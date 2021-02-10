Cristiano Ronaldo might have not made to the scoresheet even once in the Coppa Italia 2021 match against Inter Milan, but he has surely garnered enough attention for his insane dribbling during the game. Many critics have time and again said that the Juventus star cannot dribble but contrary to the popular opinion, Ronaldo showed excellent footwork which caught the eye of the netizens. The video was shared o social media by fans. The dribble did not end up with Ronaldo scoring a goal but surely went viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Secure Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Berth (See Post).

Ronaldo received the ball from the left-wing and went towards the Inter Milan defence at the Juventus Training Center. He went on to beat a couple of defenders and attempted to net a goal. But the goal-keeper Samir Handanovic made a fine save. It was as if the fans witnessed a vintage Ronaldo once again against Inter Milan. The second leg of the match ended with a goalless draw, Juventus walked away with a 2-1 win on away goals. Now, let’s have a look at the dribbling video on social media below:

CR can’t dribble? 😂 Yeah right!https://t.co/F63TDW5pOd — Best of Football (@BestofFootball8) February 10, 2021

Talking about the match, the tie got quite interesting with the two teams dominating the ball possession almost equally. There was a slight difference between the two teams. Juventus had the ball for 49 per cent of the match whereas, the rest 51 per cent was held by the Old Lady.

