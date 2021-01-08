NorthEast United will be desperate to end their five-match winless streak when they play Hyderabad FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. NorthEast United’s last win in ISL 2020-21 came against East Bengal in the first week of December last year and since then the Highlanders have played five, drawn three and lost two matches, including their last against ATK Mohun Bagan. Hyderabad FC, on the other, ended their three-match losing streak with a massive 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the right playing XI for the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match should scroll down for all details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

Hyderabad FC are placed sixth in the ISL 2020-21 points table with 12 points from nine games while NorthEast United are a position below after the same number of matches but a point behind. Both sides have the opportunity of breaking into the top four with a win. Hyderabad FC are missing Francisco Sandaza and Nikhil Poojari due to injuries.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh (NEUFC) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Asish Rai (HFC) and Akash Mishra (HFC) should be picked as the defenders.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Joao Victor (HFC) and Khassa Camara (NEUFC) will be selected as the four midfielders.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC) and Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) will be the three forwards for this Dream11 fantasy side.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurmeet Singh (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC) and Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC).

Hyderabad FC forward Aridane Santana (HFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while NorthEast United FC forward Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) can be appointed as the vice-captain for the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match.

