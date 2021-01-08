Back to winning again, Hyderabad FC will want to extend the run when they play a struggling NorthEast United FC side, who are winless in their last five matches. Hyderabad FC arrested their three-match losing streak with a big 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC, their only third win in nine games. Hyderabad FC are sixth in the ISL 2020-21 points table with 12 points and can enter the top four with a win. NorthEast United’s last win came against SC East Bengal on December 5 last year and since then they have lost two and drawn three games. They are a point behind Hyderabad FC in the table. NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

NorthEast United, like Hyderabad FC, can break into the top four with a win. They have played Hyderabad FC twice in ISL history and both sides have won a game each. They both started well this season but have since somewhat fallen off the radar after struggling to fetch results. NorthEast United FC have drawn five in nine games while Hyderabad FC have drawn three times. Ahead of their ISL 2020-21 fixture, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records of both sides in Indian Super League history.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC – November 6, 2019 – NorthEast United FC Won 1-0

A Maximiliano Barreiro penalty late into the match sealed a 1-0 win for NorthEast United FC in their first-ever meeting with Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. Both teams had their fair share of chances but failed to break the deadlock until Shankar Sampingraj handled a shot from Martin Chaves in the 86th minute. Barreiro stepped up and sent Kamaljit the wrong way to seal the win for his side.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC – February 20, 2020 – Hyderabad FC Won 5-1

Liston Colaco put Hyderabad ahead in the 12th minute and Marcelinho doubled the lead a minute later. But Andy Keogh pulled one back for NorthEast United in the 34th minute. Just five minutes before the break, Colaco scored his second and took Hyderabad FC 3-1 ahead at the break. Mohammad Yasir then made it 4-1 ten minutes after play restarted while Marcelinho completed the rout with an 88th-minute strike.

