NorthEast United will take on Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of fixtures in Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 18, 2020 (Friday). The two teams have met each other six times in the Indian Super League and five of their fixtures have ended in a draw while Jamshedpur have the only win which came in 2018 at their home. NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both teams have been hard to beat this season but have found wins hard to come by. The Islanders are one of the three unbeaten teams in the league this year but have won just twice in six games this season. Jamshedpur have won just one game of their six matches this season but will be looking to add to that as a possible top-four spot is up for grabs. Meanwhile, a huge win could push the Highlanders to the top. So ahead of the teams face each other, we take a look at the results of their previous encounters. Nerijus Valskis, Khassa Camara & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 10, 2020 – Match Drawn

The match swung one way and then another as the teams couldn’t be separated in a six-goal thriller. Federico Gallego opened the scoring early but David Grande brought the visitors level. Redeem Tlang and Luedo scored the other two goals for the hosts on either side of Noe Acosta and Memo Moura’s strikes.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC – December 2, 2019 – Match Drawn

A last-minute strike from Panagiotis Triadis earned NorthEast a crucial point as they were saved from another defeat. Sergio Castel opened the scoring before the half-hour mark but the hosts were unable to take advantage of their dominance and had to settle for a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC – December 1, 2018 – Match Drawn

The match ended in a goalless draw. Both the teams played well but could not outclass each other as the teams played out yet another draw between them

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC – October 25, 2018 –Match Drawn

This was another tie game between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. The match in ISL 2018-19 season witness both the teams ending up with one goal each.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- February 10, 2018- Jamshedpur won 1-0

Jamshedpur FC were able to defeat NorthEast United FC in the only second game they played against them. Wellington Priori scored a goal to defeat NorthEast United 1-0 and bag a victory for his team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).