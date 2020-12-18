NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC will face each other in match 32 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 18, 2020 (Friday). The islanders are chasing the top spot while Jamshedpur have a chance to make it into the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Nerijus Valskis, Khassa Camara & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The two teams have met each other six times in the Indian Super League and five of their fixtures have ended in a draw while Jamshedpur have won one. Gerard Nus will hope his team can register their first-ever win against Jamshedpur on Friday. Jamshedpur have won just one game this season while The Islanders are only one of three unbeaten teams in the league. Both teams have been hard to beat this season and will fancy their chances in the game.

When is of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on December 18, 2020 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi to live telecast the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The match will also be available online. Fans, who are not able to watch the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match live on television can follow it live online. Disney+Hotstar, the media streaming partner for Star, will be live streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for fans in India.

