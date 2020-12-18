NorthEast United FC will look to go back to winning ways as they take on Jamshedpur FC in their next fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Friday (December 18). NorthEast United FC have been impressive so far in the season and will like to put up an emphatic show in the upcoming game. They are also one of the only three teams to have not faced a single defeat this season. On the other hand, Jamshedpur have just one victory under their belt and will be raring to get another favourable result. NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Speaking of the head to head records between the two clubs, Jamshedpur FC – who started their ISL journey in the 2017-18 season have met NorthEast United FC on six occasions. As both teams are known to play with a defensive approach, five of their clashes ended in a draw while Jamshedpur FC won the remaining one encounter 1-0 back in February 2018. Meanwhile, ahead of the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match, take a look at some key players from both teams to watch out for. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Peter Hartley

Although Jamshedpur FC have conceded seven goals this season, the damage could have been much bigger if Hartley wouldn’t have been at his best. The defender has been solid at the back and will possess a great headache against NorthEast United FC in the upcoming game. Hence, he is a must pick in your fantasy team.

Khassa Camara

Another player who’s a must pick in your fantasy team is Khassa Camara. He has been busy in the midfield and his ability to work as a mediator between strikers and defenders have helped the highlanders a lot. Hence, he is one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

Nerijus Valskis

Saying that the Lithuanian striker has been the cornerstone of Jamshedpur FC would be an understatement. Valskis has been terrific in the striking area and might well prove to be a headache for NorthEast United FC in the upcoming game. In fact, six of the seven goals done by Jamshedpur this season are under Valskis’ belt.

Stephen Eze

Out of the six games played by the Spanish defender in the ISL 2020-21, he might have just scored one goal for the Red Miners but is really good when it comes to having good passing accuracy. Stephen Eze has a good pass accuracy of about 69 per cent. This player from Jamshedpur FC is a must-have on your Dream11 list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).