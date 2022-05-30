Neymar Jr's time at Paris Saint Germain hasn't quite lived up to expectations. The Brazilian superstar has won several major honours with the Parisian giants but had failed to lead them to Champions League glory. Doubts are starting to circle over the winger's stay at the Ligue 1 club but he is confident of continuing with them. Kylian Mbappe Signs New Contract at PSG, To Stay at Club Till 2025.

It was recently reported that Paris Saint Germain are open to selling Neymar Jr after giving a massive contract to Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian had a decent end to the current season, winning the Ligue 1 title, but this is not enough for the club with much bigger ambitions. And with the Parisians likely to head into a new direction, the winger could be offloaded if the opportunity arrives. Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Targetted By Los Blancos After Kylian Mbappe Snub.

Neymar signed a new deal with the club last year. He has three years left on his contract at Parc des Princes and despite the rumours, the 30-year-old says he still has much work to do with the Ligue 1 team.

'My ambition is always the same: to win every title possible. Play well and win the World Cup and the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season.' Neymar Jr told Canal+.

'It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there is no choice. Yes, it will be with PSG.' he added.

Barcelona were close to securing Neymar's return in the past but it will be difficult for them to afford the Brazilian given their financial restrictions. However, i looks like the 30-year-old wants to achieve success with the Parisians, especially after the renewal of Kylian Mbappe and the arrival of Lionel Messi.

'Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that's why we always try to do our best.' Neymar added.

