NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs BFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

The last group game of the Indian Super League sees NorthEast United FC take on Chennaiyin FC. Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC created the history of sorts when they made it to the next round. Under the management of Owen Coyle, the team have shown remarkable attacking philosophy to turn around the season on its head. At one stage it was Mumbai City that looked destined to make it to the knock out stage, but Chennaiyin put breaks to their progress. NorthEast United FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Opponents NEUFC have had a torrid time in league with just 13 points from 17 games and ending the season with a win is all they are left to fight for. Chennaiyin FC might give a few key players some much-needed rest. Key among those will be Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis. Andre Schembri and Rahim Ali can make use of this opportunity to get a few goals under their belt heading into the important semi-final games.

Martin Chaves and Andrew Keogh in the final third can have an impact for NEUFC who have been devoid of goals this campaign. Kai Heerings at the back has an important role to play considering the goal-scoring form Chennaiyin FC have hit in the past few weeks. With Simon Lundevall protecting the back four, the hosts have the requisite shield in place to keep Chennaiyin at bay. NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match.

When is NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NEUFC vs CFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 6 match on Star Sports channels. To catch the live action of NEUFC vs CFC encounter viewer can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC match will also be available of online platforms. Hotstar, the official online media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs CFC match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of NEUFC vs CFC ISL 2019-20 encounter. NEUFC can dominate possession without creating much going forward. It will be a scrappy game which will likely end in a draw.