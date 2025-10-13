Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Northern Ireland will be hosting Germany in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier in Group A with the latter reaching the top of points table courtesy back-to-back wins. Northern Ireland and Slovakia are level on points with Germany thus setting up for a fascinating run of games that will determine the outcome of this three-horse race for qualification. Germany heads into the contest on the back of a 4-0 over Luxembourg while Northern Ireland secure a crucial 2-0 victory against Slovakia. The two teams will feel this game is there for the taking and the one that keep control on his nerves shall prevail. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Luis de la Fuente Likely To Rotate Spain’s Squad As Ferran Torres Drops Out of Bulgaria Game Due to Injury.

Conor Bradley is suspended for this tie and Northern Ireland will have to battle this one without their skipper. Dion Charles and Jamie Reid will from the striker partnership in the final third. Shea Charles will orchestrate play in central midfield with Isaac Price and Ali McCann as the floaters either side of him in a 3-5-2- formation for the hosts.

Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Antonio Rudiger, Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the long-term absentees for Germany. Niclas Fullkrug is a doubt for the game as well with a calf injury. Nick Woltemade has done well for Newcastle United and will hope to repeat the same for Germany. Serge Gnabry will slot in behind him as the playmaker. Leon Goretzka and Alexander Pavlovic in central midfield have the task of breaking up opposition passing lines.

Northern Ireland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 12:15 AM IST Venue Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When Northern Ireland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Northern Ireland National Football Team are set to host the Germany National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Northern Ireland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Northern Ireland vs Germany live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channel. For Northern Ireland vs Germany online viewing options, read below. Mohammed Kudus Scores As Ghana Qualify for Fifth FIFA World Cup After 1–0 Victory Over Comoros.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Northern Ireland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Finland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. It will be a keenly contested game with Northern Ireland holding Germany to a 2-2 draw.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).