Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Nottingham Forest are in a poor run of form in all competitions and things have only gone worse for them since the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. They are currently 17th in the points table and have lost four out of their last five games. They are at home to Chelsea this evening as Premier League football returns after the international break. The hosts need to secure all three points here and mount their comeback before things go further south. Opponents Chelsea ended their two game losing streak in the league with a win over Brighton and now must build on that result and push higher up in the standings. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Oleksandar Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, and Chris Wood will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Nottingham Forest while Ola Aina is ruled out due to a hamstring problem. Igor Jesus will likely lead the attack for the hosts in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye will look to create chances out wide with the kind of pace they are blessed with.

Chelsea have plenty of injury absentees in the form of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, and Cole Palmer. The chances of Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana featuring in this match is also less. Joao Pedro will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility in the final third with Facundo Buonanotte in the no 10 role. Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian will get the opportunity to shine as the wide attackers.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Date Saturday, October 18 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue City Ground, Nottinghamshire Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest will play host to Chelsea in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire and starts at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV. For Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a quality game of football with Chelsea securing a 1-2 victory in the end.

