Odisha are in a spot of bother in the 2020/21 Indian Super League with three defeats in their last three games. Under the Stuart Baxter regime, Odisha were hoping to scale heights but it has been a struggle so far with the team lacking cohesiveness on the field. They have scored the least goals so far for any side in the tournament and need to improve quickly before hopes fade out on a knock-out stage qualification. Opponents Bengaluru are 4th in the standings with 9 points from 5 games. They are unbeaten so far but manager Carles Cuadrat feels his team is yet to hit top gear. Odisha versus Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. OFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Records.

Odisha are sweating on the fitness of Brazilian playmaker Marcelinho, who is the creative spark in the side. Without his services, they lack vision and leadership on the pitch which is having a negative impact on their performances. Manuel Onwu in the attacking third often finds himself waging a lone battle. The likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga need to up their game and try and find spaces behind a solid Bengaluru defence. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC swept away Kerala Blasters in their previous game with an outstanding display of attacking football. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu are running the show in midfield for the club and their precision passing game leaves the opposition with very little option to stop them. Old warhorse Sunil Chettri has been efficient in front of the goal and the Indian skipper will be eager to add to his tally against Odisha.

When is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on December 17, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi to live telecast the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The match will also be available online. Fans, who are not able to watch the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match live on television can follow it live online. Disney+Hotstar, the media streaming partner for Star, will be live streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for fans in India.

Bengaluru start as the overwhelming favourites for the game and should dominate possession from the onset. The only hope for Odisha is id they are able to counter their opponents, utilising the pace of their wingers.

