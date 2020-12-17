Odisha FC will search for their first win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play a high-flying Bengaluru FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. Stuart Baxter’s side have lost four of the five matches they played so far this season and are second from bottom in the points table with just a point. Their opponents Bengaluru FC have won two and drawn three of their five games and are fourth in the standings. Ahead of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records and match results of their past meetings. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have met twice in the past in their ISL history and the former lead the head-to-head records 2-0 having won both of their clashes. Odisha FC, erstwhile Delhi Dynamos, made their ISL debut last season and are yet to make the playoffs once, Bengaluru FC are the former ISL champions and will hope to assert their dominance once again.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC – January 22, 2020 – Bengaluru FC Won 3-0

Deshon Brown opened the scoring for Bengaluru FC in the 23rd minute and Rahul Bheke added a second just two minutes later. Captain Sunil Chhetri then scored a third and hit the final nail in the coffin from the penalty spot to seal a comfortable win for his side.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC – December 4, 2019 – Bengaluru FC Won 1-0

Centre-back’s Juanan scored the only goal in the game as Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC 1-0 in their first-ever meeting. Juanan scored from a corner. Both teams made a total of 22 attempts on target but couldn’t find the net more than once.

Odisha FC were beaten 1-0 by FC Goa in their last match while Bengaluru FC thrashed Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their previous game. Carles Cuadret’s side will be confident of making it three consecutive wins over Odisha FC, who will hope for a maiden win this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).