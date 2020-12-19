Parma vs Juventus Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: The Italian Serie a title race is heating up with three champions team AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in the fray. It has been a while since Juventus have been challenged for the top honours and a healthy competition is good for the league’s viewership. Andrea Pirlo reign at the Turin based club has been marred by inconsistencies. The Bianconeri dropped points against Atlanta in the previous game and next face Parma in an away tie. Although they trail leaders AC Milan by 4 points, their squad has the title winning experience need to recover from such situation. Parma are without a win in their last three games and are currently 14th. They need to start picking up points if they wish to stay clear of the drop zone. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Here's Who Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Voted For At the Annual Awards.

Giuseppe Pezzella and Matteo Scozzarella will undergo late fitness to determine their availability for hosts Parma. Former Arsenal forward Gervinho is in fine form at the moment and his ability to drift inside from the left could pose serious challenges for the Juventus backline. Andreas Cornelius is pushing for a start in place of Roberto Inglese, who has been lacking goals this season.

Juventus midfielder Arthur is unavailable for Andrea Pirlo after suffering an injury against Atlanta. Paulo Dybala could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo with Alvaro Morata being rested. Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrian Rabiot are the likely midfield pairing for the visitors with Federico Bernardeschi operating out wide. In defence, there is no looking past Matthijs de Light and Leonardo Bonucci despite question marks about their performances in recent past. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 Full Winners List.

When is Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Parma vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on December 20, 2020 (Saturday mid-night). The match will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Parma vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Parma vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Parma play expansive counter attacking football, so there should be goals in this game but it is Juventus that should win ultimately.

