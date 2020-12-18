Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was adjudged as the best footballer of the 2019-20 season as he won the Best Men’s Player the at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020, finishing ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This was only the second time since the award’s inception in 2016, that anyone other than the Barcelona captain or the Juventus star has won the honour. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 Full Winners List.

The award is given to the player based upon the votes of coaches and captains of national team football teams after a panel of experts has shortlisted the nominees. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, unsurprisingly, were among the top three nominees for the award, but neither of them managed to win this time around, as Robert Lewandowski after a stellar campaign, took home the prestigious honour. Meanwhile, here is who Messi and Ronaldo voted for at the awards.

Lionel Messi

OFFICIAL: Here's how Lionel Messi voted in #TheBest Men's Player award. pic.twitter.com/Ng4VwYO4GK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo

OFFICIAL: Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo voted in #TheBest Men's Player award. pic.twitter.com/9jf85UpTYk — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 17, 2020

Argentine captain voted PSG and Brazil star Neymar Jr as his first choice for the award as the 28-year-old guided PSG to league title and a first Champions League appearance. The Barcelona man then chose Kylian Mbappe and eventual winner Robert Lewandowski as his other two picks for the honour. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has the Polish star as his first choice followed by long-time rival Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to win the FUFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award twice as he won the opening two editions (2016. 2017) of the gala event. Real Madrid star Luke Modric won the award in 2018, who was followed by Lionel Messi in 2019.

