Players and coaches bagged big honours at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 which took place at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). On previous occasions, the players and managers received the honour in high-profile ceremonies, but they recived the awards virtually this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the winner list featured some big names, there were some surprises as well. Poland and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski piped Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to get the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year – the highest honour in the ceremony. How Jurgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool From 'Doubters' to 'Serial Winners.'

While Liverpool dominated and won the Premier League 2019-20 season this year, their manager Jurgen Klopp was adjudged the best Men's coach of the year. Awards were also given for the Best Men's & Women's Coaches of the Year, Best Men's & Women's Goalkeeper and also for the best goal scored in the year, which is known as the FIFA Puskas Award. FIFA also named their best Men's and Women's XI which featured some big names from the footballing world who shone at the highest level this year. As we talk about the FIFA awards, let's look at who won what. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker, Becomes Third Player to Score 250 Goals in Bundesliga.

Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to get the honour.

Best FIFA Women's Player: England and Lyon Mid-fielder Lucy Bronze won the award.

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Bronze's Lyon Teammate Sarah Bouhaddi was adjudged the best women's goalkeeper this year.

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Bayern Munich's star Manuel Neuer received the award for the best Men's goalkeeper.

FIFA Puskás Award: Tottenham Hotspur's skipper Son Heung-Min got the honour for netting the best goal of the year.

FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy's Mattia Agnese, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game, received the honour.

Best Women’s Coach: Netherland's Sarina Wiegman was named the best women's coach in 2020.

Best Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the 2019-20 Premier League title, was voted the best Men's manger.

FIFA Fan Award: This award was given to Marivaldo Francisco da Silva who's a super fan of Brazilian club Sport Club do Recife. He has never missed a home game and takes a 60-kilometre walk to reach the club's stadium for every game.

FIFPRO Men's World11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK), Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphoso Davies (Canada); Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFPRO Women's World11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK); Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).

