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Manchester, April 30: Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2031, ending months of speculation surrounding his future with the top English club. The 21-year-old England international had previously signed a deal in 2023, just before breaking into the first team. Cristiano Ronaldo Taunts Al-Ahli Fans With '5 UCL' Gesture After Al-Nassr's Win, Video Goes Viral.

Manchester United Extends Kobbie Mainoo's Contract

That contract was set to run until 2027, with an option to extend by another year. However, uncertainty emerged earlier this season when Mainoo struggled for regular game time under former manager Ruben Amorim.

Since Amorim’s departure in January, Mainoo has enjoyed a resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick. He has started 11 of the last 12 league matches, missing only the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United due to injury. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez Leapfrogs Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Argentinian to 25 UEFA Champions League Goals.

“Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family,” he said in a statement released by the club. “I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six. “We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead,” he added.

The Stockport-born midfielder is widely recognised as one of the best talents of his generation. He joined the club’s world-renowned Academy in 2014, having been associated with Manchester United since the age of six.

At just 21, the boyhood United fan has already made 98 appearances for the club, scoring the decisive goal in the 2024 Emirates FA Cup final and representing England in the Euro 2024 final. Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Nails 970th Career Goal as Al-Nassr Near Maiden Title.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United Director of Football, said: “Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world. “His technical ability, dedicated professionalism, and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding Academy system.

“We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ManUtd). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).