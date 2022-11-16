Poland begin their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Chile. The clash will be played at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw, Poland on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) as the Polish team will look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Poland vs Chile, warm-up fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of UAE vs ARG on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Poland are drawn in a tough group alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the World Cup but will fancy getting through to the next round. Robert Lewandowski will have an important role to play and he will be aiming to lead his side in a competition on the back of a victory.

When is Poland vs Chile, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Poland vs Chile, International Friendly match will be played at Polish Army Stadium. The game will be held on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Poland vs Chile, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Poland vs Chile, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Poland vs Chile, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Chile match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

