Dark horses Poland would kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia in a Group E fixture on June 14. The match would be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia and is scheduled to start from 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Without a win in their last two international friendlies, Poland would surely be under pressure to prove a point in the European championships. There is absolutely no doubt about the amount of talent that their side possess. Starting from the classy Robert Lewandowski at the front to Wojciech Szczęsny at the back, they are a team that has the potential to beat any other side on their day. And they would want to make the most of their opportunity against Slovakia, trying to win all three points. Sports News | Hungary Hosts Defending Champion Portugal at Euro 2020

Slovakia on the other hand, have been undefeated in their last five matches, four of them ending in draws and one win. They too have not won a single international friendly that they have participated in and would want to get off the mark in grand fashion on Monday.

When is Poland vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

The Poland vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match would be played on June 14, Monday at the Krestovsky Stadium, also known as the Gazprom Arena. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Poland vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Poland vs Slovakia live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Poland vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Poland vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live-action of the game on its app

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).