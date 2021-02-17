Porto (POR) will host Juventus (JUV) in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in UCL 2020-21. POR vs JUV clash will be played at the Estadio do Drago Stadium on February 17, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be looking to take advantage in the tie as they look to secure a passage into the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Porto vs Juventus Dream11 Team can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Note on UEFA Champions League Resumption, Hopes This Is the ‘Beginning of a Long Walk’ for Juventus Ahead of Porto Match.

The Italian giants had into the game on the back of some brilliant results against the Portuguese giants as Porto haven’t beaten Juventus in their last five meetings in European competitions, losing four and drawing one. The sides’ previous encounter in the Champions League was at the same stage in the 2016-17 season which the Bianconeri won 3-0.

POR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Augustin Marchesin (POR) must be your keeper.

POR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Pepe (POR), Danillo (JUV) and Matthijs de Ligt (JUV) must be your defenders.

POR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Felippe Anderson (POR), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Weston McKennie (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV) and Dejan Kulusevski (JUV) must be your midfielders.

POR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Moussa Marega (POR) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your forwards.

POR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Augustin Marchesin (POR), Pepe (POR), Danillo (JUV), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Felippe Anderson (POR), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Weston McKennie (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Moussa Marega (POR) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be selected as your captain for this clash while Moussa Marega (POR) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).