Cristiano Ronaldo hopes this is the ‘beginning of the long walk’ for Juventus as the Turin side resumes their UEFA Champions League campaign on February 18 (Thursday). Juventus will travel to Porto for the first leg of the UCL 2020-21 round of 16 clash. Ronaldo, who has been in sensational form in the Serie A, will be back in action in the Champions League. The 36-year-old leads the Serie A goalscoring streak with 16 goals to his name. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares an Adorable Snap With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Social Media (See Pic).

Ronaldo wrote a wonderful note on Instagram as Juventus resume their UCL campaign. “This is what Champions League is all about: the knockout rounds. It’s almost as if another competition starts from this point on and everybody has to bring their A game, because every detail can make the difference,” wrote Ronaldo. “In the last couple of years we went home sooner than we wanted, but we continue to aim higher every season and this year is no exception,” he added. Gerard Pique Named in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Clash Against PSG After Recovering from Knee Injury.

“Tomorrow we have a very importante game against a very strong team and I can only hope that it may be the beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final. Respect for the opponent, ambition for the victory and 100% focus on our goals. Let’s go, guys! Fino Alla Fine,” he concluded the note. Take a look at Ronaldo's Post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Note on UEFA Champions League Resumption

Ronaldo and Juventus have failed to make the UCL semi-finals in the last two seasons. They had been knocked out from the quarter-finals in 2018 by a young Juventus side while they exited the tournament on away goals against Lyon last season. Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, joined Juventus in a bid to lead the Turin based club to UCL glory for the first time since 1995-96.

