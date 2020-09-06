Defending champions Portugal thumped 2018 Word Cup finalists Croatia in their opening fixture of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable for this clash due to injury but his absence hardly had an effect on Fernando Santos’ men as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Estadio Da Dragao Stadium on Saturday after a 10-month absence. Germany 1–1 Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights: Jose Luis Gaya Late Strike Cancels Out Timo Werner’s Opener in Entertaining Draw.

Portugal last played a competitive fixture in November last year but hardly looked off the pace as they ran out comfortable winners against one of the top teams in world football. The Selecao started on the front foot and hit the woodwork three times before Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the final minutes of the first half. How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of International Football Tournament in IST.

Fernando Santos’ men continued their dominance in the second period as Wolves striker Diego Jota opened his account for the national side and doubled their lead just before the hour mark while Atletico Madrid star also scored his first goal for Portugal, putting the defending champions in complete control with a 3-0 advantage.

In injury time, Bruno Petkovic got one back for the visitors before Frankfurt’s Andre Silva added a fourth to complete an emphatic win. With this victory, Portugal stamped their dominance on the world stage and the fact that they did it without Cristiano Ronaldo makes it that much more impressive.

Watch Highlights

It was for the first time since November 2018, that the Juventus man has missed a game for his national side, who is currently on 99 international goals. The defending Nations League will take on Sweden next week on matchday 2 of the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).