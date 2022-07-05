A Premier League footballer has been arrested and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of rape after an alleged attack on Monday. The footballer, who was most probably going to feature in Qatar World Cup later this year, was detained as soon as possible a report was lodged against him. According to a police statements, a girl in her early 20s alleged that she was raped by the English top flight player in the month of June. Alex Ambrose, Indian U-17 Women's Football Team Assistant Coach Sacked for Sexual Misconduct

The Footballer, whose identity is yet to be revealed, is a player of a North London-based EPL clubs, local media reports suggest. The 29-year-old player was taken arrested from a neighborhood in North London and later questioned by Scotland Yard,

In their recent statement, the UK law-maintaining agency have stated that the rape allegation was reported by a young girl on July 4 to the police. "On 4 July an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police," the statement from Scotland Yard read. "It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On 4 July a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

English Premier League clubs who operate from North London are Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Many are of the view that the alleged footballer can belong from any of these two clubs. However, it remains to be seen how the UK Police approach to the case and what will be the future of the top flight star.

