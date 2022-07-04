Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Christian Eriksen from Brentford on a three-year deal this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils and the Danish international have reached a verbal agreement for the summer move after a lengthy talks which reportedly existed for two months. The former Spurs midfielder, who took a break from football due to his heart conditions, has informed both Brentford and United about his decision to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein. 🚨🇩🇰 #MUFC Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning. Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. pic.twitter.com/63RZQWOEqh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

