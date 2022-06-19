Paris Saint Germain are looking to strengthen their squad for the next season as they aim to fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League. The Parisians are set to make huge changes at the management level and are following it with a number of new signings. They are closing in on Porto midfielder Vitinha and could also make a move for Lile's Renato Sanches. Mauricio Pochettino Set To Part Ways With Ligue 1 Club.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Paris Saint Germain are in contact with Lille for the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old had a brilliant 2021-22 season and is on the radar of many top European clubs. PSG Join Barcelona In Race To Sign Robert Lewandowski.

AC Milan are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old. The Rossoneri have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Portuguese international but are far from reaching an agreement with Lille. The Serie A side are willing to pay €15m, which is far less than Sanches' reported fee of €30m.

Amidst this, PSG are looking to swoop in and sign the midfielder has they are able to match Lille's asking price for him. The Parisians' heavy financial backing could see them trump the Rossoneri's in landing the 24-year-old Portugal international.

PSG have are looking to take a new path in their attempt to win trophies. They have already appointed Luis Campos as they new sporting director and are looking at candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the manager of the club.

