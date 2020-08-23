PSG are playing in their first-ever Champions League final which is a massive achievement for the French league, which has over the years criticised for its lack of quality. The Parisians face European powerhouse Bayern Munich for the right to be crowned champions. In what is a being billed as a heavyweight clash between two naturally attacking clubs, a plethora of footballing talent will be on display. While Bayern Munich have invested less in terms of finance, PSG backed by the Qataris have spent a fortune assembling their Galacticos. Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, we take a look at five players who will can have a say in the outcome of the contest. PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Champions League 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five PSG vs BAY Football Games.

Neymar

Brazil international Neymar has been running rings around defenders ever since the competition resumed in August. Despite lacking in the end product, the winger is a constant threat on the left where his ability to cut inside and find players in the opponent box makes him a massive threat.

Kylian Mbappe

One of those players we all know has the potential to reach the levels of a peak Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. He almost missed out on the tournament owing to an ankle injury but thanks to the PSG medical team, he is present to give Bayern Munich a bloody nose. PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final: Quick Stats You Need to Know Ahead of UCL 2019–20 Summit Clash.

Robert Lewandowski

Probably the best striker in Europe at the moment, Robert Lewandowski is a nuisance in the attacking third. His movement makes him difficult to man-mark while he rarely misses sight of the goal. He will bring in more players in the game courtesy his hold up play.

Serge Gnabry

A reject at Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion now playing the biggest footballing game on the planet – the script could not have been written better for the Germany international. When Bayern Munich were under pressure against Lyon, he scored a world-class moment to open the scoring which goes to show the levels he has risen to in football. PSG vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Streaming Online.

Thomas Muller

An old warrior, who still knows how to dictate the game with his playmaking skills. He lost his way a bit under Niko Kovac, but Hanis Flick has breath a new lease of life in him.

PSG and Bayern Munich boast of some of the most technically astute players in world football in their squad which sets up for a huge game tonight. Expect, Bayern Munich to triumph and claim the European honours.

