It is final time in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 as Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich at the Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon, Portugal. The first match of the CL 2019-20 was held on June 25 last year and now the season comes to an end after 425 days. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the matches got postponed and thus the season got delayed. PSG made it to the final after defeating RB Leipzig in the semis and Bayern Munich, on the other hand, defeated Lyon to enter the summit clash. Both the teams registered 3-0 victories in their semis. PSG vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Streaming Online.

Bayern Munich will be eyeing their sixth Champions League title. The last time German football powerhouse lifted the CL trophy was in 2013. On the other hand, for PSG, this will be their maiden CL final appearance. Meanwhile, ahead of the much-anticipated contest, we take a look at some stats. PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final: As Both Teams Contest for Title Win, a Look Into Their Journey to the Summit Clash of UEFA Champions League.

Head-to-Head in Champions League: This will be the ninth clash between PSG and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. All the eight previous encounters have been in the group stages with PSG winning five and Bayern Munich emerging victorious in three.

First CL Final for PSG: As already mentioned, this is the first appearance for PSH in Champions League final. It became the 41st team to make it to the finals of CL. If PSG manages to win tonight, they will become the 23rd club to lift the Champions League trophy.

Bayern Munich Eyes Sixth Title: If Bayern manages to win tonight, it will be their sixth CL title, and that will take them to joint-third with Liverpool. Real Madrid (13) have won most CL titles, followed by AC Milan (7).

Bayern Munich start as favourites as they are unbeaten in the tournament thus far and have won ten out of ten matches, including the 8-2 hammering of Barcelona in the quarterfinals. PSG have won eight out of ten matches, with one draw and one defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).