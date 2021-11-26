Rafael van der Vaart has launched a salty attack on Lionel Messi after PSG lost to Manchester City in the Champions League 2021-22 by 2-1. In an interview, the Dutch footballer said that Lionel Messi should be ashamed of his performance. Thus, the Argentine has been under the scanner for his performance at PSG. Recently, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored his first goal for the French Giants in the Ligue 2021-22. Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus Sink PSG In Champions League 2021-22 Match As Manchester City Win 2-1.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has come in quite handy for Manchester United and has won many matches for the side. Very recently the Red Devils won in the UCL 2021-22 by 2-0 against Villareal. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the opening goal for the Red Devils. Rafael van der Vaart said that CR7 is fighting for the team whereas now he gets annoyed with Lionel Messi. "When you compare Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, one is fighting to take his team to the next level - and one isn't.cMessi just walks now and then. I look at him and think, 'Aren't you ashamed?' I'm just getting annoyed with Messi," he said.

Rafael van der Vaart also explained that it looked like Messi had no desire to play. He got this feeling when Messi was in Barcelona. "It was actually a refusal to work, that is not normal for such a player. And that's a shame because a player like this will never be born again," he further explained. A few Lionel Messi fans are quite upset about this statement.

