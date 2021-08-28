Real Madrid would take on Real Betis in their third La Liga 2021-22 fixture on Sunday, August 29. The match would be played at the Benito Villamarin in Seville and would start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid had a good start to their La Liga 2021-22 season by defeating Deportivo Alaves but they failed to win their next match, against Levante, a fixture which ended 3-3. There has been a lot of reports of late regarding Real Madrid bidding hard to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing summer transfer window and the fans would hope that this move materialises as it would add an entirely new dimension to their attack. But till then, coach Carlo Ancelotti would be happy about his forwards, who have scored seven goals so far. The most impressive of them have been Vinicius Junior, who netted a brace against Levante and would hope to score some more, to fetch Real Madrid a win against Betis on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Reject Real Madrid’s €188 Million Bid, Consider Selling Mbappe for €200 million

Real Betis meanwhile would hope to pull off a win, having drawn both their matches so far. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Betis vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 29, 2021 (Sunday) at the Benito Villamarin in Seville. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid clash.

