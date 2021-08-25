Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid for a long time. It is said that the PSG forward does not wish to stay with the club and is looking out for newer avenues. Now, if several reports are to be believed, Real Madrid's bid for €160 million has been rejected by PSG. The reports further state that the French club planning to sell Mbappa for a whopping sum of €200 million. The reports further state that PSG is quite surprised with the bid that the Los Blancos have placed. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Doesn’t ‘Care’ if World Cup Winner Is Signed or Not.

A few spring portals have reported that Real Madrid had placed a bid on Sunday which was soon rejected by the French club. Now the question is that will Los Blancos pay PSG this price as Mbappe's contract at PSG will come to an end next year in 2022. This is when they can get the PSG forward for free. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 giants are in the bid to offer a new contract to Mbappe which has been turned down by the 22-year-old. As per the latest report by ESPN, PSG had offered a five-year contract with an option of a year-long extension to Mbappe which has been turned down by the star footballer.

For now, it is also said that even Manchester United is interested in signing the youngster but only after his contract with PSG ends. The Ligue 1 giants also do not want Kylian Mbappe to leave right now.

