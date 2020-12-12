Zinedine Zidane is a relieved man following Real Madrid’s successful qualification to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The Los Blancos will now try and focus their attention towards the La Liga where they meet city rivals and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, in what promises to be a high octane encounter. Although they were unconvincing in their display against Sevilla, the three points obtained there was massive. Opponents Atletico Madrid have added some quality players to their ranks and look solid in all departments. A win against city rivals Real Madrid will be a massive statement of intent for them. Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 AM IST. Luis Suarez Returns To Atletico Madrid Training After Recovering From COVID-19.

Sergio Ramos was a huge presence for Real Madrid in Europe in mid-week following a brief period on the sidelines. The Spanish skipper will once again be the player to watch out for the hosts as they come up against an in form attacking side. Martin Odegaard has a muscle injury and is ruled out of the clash. Luka Modric has played a string of game for the clubs in this busy period but could start once again alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro. Karim Benzema bagged a brace against Borussia Monchengladbach and will be eager to add more to his tally tonight.

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix will line up in the attacking third for Atletico Madrid with Saul Niguez pulling the strings in midfield. Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez and Manu Sanchez have been ruled out with injuries. Stefan Savic has been a magnificent in defence for the visitors and Real Madrid will do well to find a way past him.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid clash will be played on December 12, 2020 (Sunday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free. This game has draw written all over it unless someone from either camp comes up with a moment of pure brilliance.

