Luis Suarez has returned back to training with Atletico Madrid after recovering from coronavirus. The 33-year-old last played on November 13, 2020, during on last international break against Colombia before a positive COVID-19 diagnosis which left him out of action for several weeks. The striker is expected to return back on the field in the upcoming round of La Liga fixtures.

Luis Suarez has joined his Atletico team-mates in training after missing nearly a month of footballing action due to a positive coronavirus test. The 33-year-old missed Uruguay’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and the Rojiblancos’ win over the striker’s former club Barcelona in La Liga and a few other fixtures.

The Uruguayan international has been in brilliant form since joining Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in the summer. The 33-year-old has scored five goals in six appearances for Diego Simeone’s team in the league along with an assist. The return of Luis Suarez will surely provide a boost to the Rojiblancos with a derby against Real Madrid on the horizon.

Atletico Madrid will play Real Valladolid and Diego Simeone is expected to give Luis Suarez some game-time in the match to get the Uruguayan up to speed. Rojiblancos are the only unbeaten side in La Liga so far and are just a point behind leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand over La Real.

